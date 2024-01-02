Snoop Dogg signs up for TV coverage of 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg has signed up to provide commentary on the TV coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

News that the rapper will be reporting for the US coverage was announced over the weekend (December 31), during the halftime of Sunday Night Football’s coverage of the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

According to the update, Snoop will be providing coverage for the Olympics primetime show in the US – giving insight into what’s happening at the event in Paris. It will also see him attend the events, speak to the athletes and their families, and explore iconic landmarks across the French capital.

This year’s instalment will kick off on July 26, and his commentary will be available on NBC and Peacock.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop said of the announcement (via Rolling Stone).

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

It also comes after Snoop’s coverage of the 2021 edition of the Olympics in Tokyo, where the rap icon went viral for his commentary with Kevin Hart.

Following the announcement – which arrived via a promotional video co-starring gymnast Suni Lee, basketballer A’ja Wilson, skateboarder Jagger Eaton and volleyball olympians Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes – broadcaster NBC also shared their excitement for the collaboration with the rapper.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, Molly Solomon.

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our reimagined Olympic primetime show.”

The 2024 edition of the Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

In other Snoop Dogg news, last year the rapper surprised fans by announcing that he would be giving up smoke. Later, however, it was announced that the rap star was not giving up weed, but was actually advertising a new smokeless stove.