Snoop Dogg’s got a collaboration in the works with BTS

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he’s currently in talks with K-pop titans BTS about recording a collaboration.

Speaking yesterday (March 25) on the red carpet of his and Kelly Clarkson‘s American Song Contest, the rapper confirmed he and BTS are working together.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he told The A.V. Club, before adding: “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

“I make good music. They make good music,” he continued. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Snoop’s comments come after he revealed back in January that the boy band had sent him a request to work together.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he told Mogul Talk at the time. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit.”

BTS first hinted they were fans of the legendary rapper when they included a nod to his debut album ‘Doggystyle’ in their 2014 track ‘Hip Hop Phile’.

Last month, Snoop recalled how Queen Elizabeth stopped him from getting thrown out of the UK the 1990s.

The rapper, who recently took ownership of his former record label Death Row Records, spoke about the Queen in a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

He recounted a UK newspaper cover story in 1994 which called on lawmakers to “kick this evil bastard out” in reference to first and second-degree murder charges that Snoop was facing. He was on tour in the UK at the time.

