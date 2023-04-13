Taeyang, Jeon Somi and more to perform at So Wonderful Festival in Taiwan

Big Bang‘s Taeyang, singer Jeon Somi, BLACKPINK collaborator LØREN and more are set to perform at the So Wonderful Festival in Taiwan this June.

Festival organiser Wonderful Entertainment announced the line-up for the upcoming event yesterday (April 12) on its official website. Notably, the So Wonderful Festival will feature three artists from South Korean agency The Black Label: Taeyang, Jeon Somi and LØREN.

The festival will also include appearances by American musicians, such as rapper Ferg, plus singer-songwriters Jeremy Zucker and UMI. They will be joined by Norwegian singer Peder Elias, who recently worked with SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS on the song ‘7PM’.

Elsewhere on the line-up for the So Wonderful Festival are a slew of local musicians, including indie folk duo Crispy and singer 9m88. Hip-hop musicians Suhf, Rex and Gummy B – from MTV Taiwan’s The Rappers – will also perform.

The So Wonderful Festival will be held at the Taoyuan Sunlight Arena on June 3. Ticket sales are set to go on sale April 18, and will range from NT$2,800 to NT6,800 at KKTIX.

Meanwhile, Taeyang is set to release his new album ‘Down to Earth’ later this month. The record will feature an appearance from BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

‘Down to Earth’ is the long-awaited follow-up to Taeyang’s 2017 album ‘White Night’. The new record is also expected to feature the previously released single ‘Vibe’, which featured Jimin of K-pop boyband BTS.

The album will also be Taeyang’s first album released under The Black Label. The singer signed with the agency in December. following his departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment, which is the parent company of The Black Label.