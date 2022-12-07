Sobs announce 2023 US tour including SXSW stop

Singaporean indie-pop band Sobs have announced a 2023 North American tour that includes a date at the famed SXSW festival.

Sobs will kick off their North American tour on February 26 at the Noise Pop Festival in San Francisco, and will go on to perform in Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn and more before closing off the tour with a four-day appearance at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas starting on March 13.

Tickets to Sobs’ headlining shows on the tour will go on sale via Sobs’ website this December 9. Ticket prices have not been disclosed.

Sobs’ sophomore album ‘Air Guitar’ was released on October 26 via Topshelf Records. The album, which explores a multitude of genres from throughout the history of pop, was previewed with the single ‘Burn Book’ at a live performance for Snakeweed Studios in March. The music video for album’s title track was released on on October 7, with the single itself accompanied by a bonus cover of Gwen Stefani‘s ‘Cool’.

Speaking to NME following the launch of the album, frontwoman Celine Autumn discussed the development of her lyricism, sharing: “During the ‘Telltale Signs’ era I didn’t know how to write good lyrics. When it was good, it was always by accident, by chance.”

“Now, I can tell the difference between a good and bad line. I don’t want to make it too simple,” she said.

Sobs released their debut album ‘Telltale Signs’ in June 2018 after previously releasing the ‘Catflap’ EP in 2017. In the years that followed the release of ‘Telltale Signs’, Autumn debuted a solo pop project as Cayenne. Cayenne released her debut self-titled record on June 22 last year, featuring her the singles ‘Sugar Rush’ and ‘Drivin’ Away’ alongside tracks ‘Fav Treat’ and ‘Centrefold’.

Cayenne most recently released her new song ‘I Feel So…’ on November 25.

Sobs’ North American tour dates are:

February

26 – Noise Pop Festival, San Francisco

27 – The Echo, Los Angeles

March

2 – Mississippi Studios, Portland

4 – Freakout Weekender, Seattle

5 – Schubas, Chicago

8 – DC9, Washington D.C.

9 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia

10 – Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn

11 – Red Room at Cafe 939, Boston

13-17 – SXSW, Austin