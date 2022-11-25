Celine Autumn of Sobs returns as Cayenne with frenetic new solo track ‘I Feel So…’

Singaporean artist Celine Autumn, the vocalist of Sobs, has returned to her Cayenne solo project with the new song ‘I Feel So…’.

The frenetic pop track, which is the first new music from Cayenne since releasing her self-titled debut EP in June last year, interpolates The Veronicas’ 2007 pop classic ‘I Feel So Untouched’, which is also referenced in the title.

Listen to Cayenne’s new single ‘I Feel So…’ below.

Cayenne released her debut self-titled record on June 22, featuring her the singles ‘Sugar Rush’ and ‘Drivin’ Away’ alongside tracks ‘Fav Treat’ and ‘Centrefold’. The singer had first revealed the project in October 2020 with the release of ‘Drivin’ Away’ following a period of experimentation on Ableton and inspiration from artists such as SOPHIE.

Speaking to NME last year about her EP and her inspiration behind the project, Cayenne shared that she viewed the moniker as a more “exaggerated version” of herself. “I’m writing for myself,” she explained, adding, “You know how pop is so full of ‘swag’, so cool? You have to have the vibe… I don’t have that, and that’s Cayenne, you know? That’s me, that’s awkward.”

Cayenne’s debut EP would go on to take the 11th spot on NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list. She was also featured as one of NME’s emerging artists around the world to watch in the NME 100 2022.

Sobs released their sophomore album ‘Air Guitar’ – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Telltale Signs’ – in October. The record, their debut on US indie label Topshelf Records, saw the band taking inspiration from a multitude of pop genres, from the 80s new wave influences of the track ‘Last Resort’ to the 90s power-pop of ‘Burn Book’. It features nine tracks including a cover of Gwen Stefani‘s ‘Cool’.