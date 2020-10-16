Sobs’ Celine Autumn drops debut solo single as Cayenne

Celine Autumn, vocalist of the Singaporean dream pop band Sobs, has released her debut solo single as Cayenne titled ‘Drivin’ Away.’

The fizzy pop single was co-produced by Cayenne and her Sobs bandmate Jared Lim, who also played guitars on the track.

“One of these days I’m driving away / All the dates I’ve been on got me bored out my head / They could never think of something better,” she sings on the hook.

Advertisement

‘Drivin’ Away’ arrived with an effects-heavy music video that includes scenes of Cayenne singing and dancing to her song, smashing her face into a cake and serenading a salt lamp. Watch it below:

‘Drivin’ Away’ is taken from an upcoming Cayenne EP. The artist wrote and recorded the song while in isolation. “I spent the first month of quarantine feeling very low and unproductive, but I slowly began to work more on music,” she said in a statement.

“I wanted to put aside my increasing self-doubt by coming up with something, to just have fun and practice my production skills. All of that resulted with the birth of ‘Drivin’ Away’, along with many other cool demos that I’m saving for future releases.”

Celine Autumn is best known as the vocalist and one-third of Sobs, the Singaporean dream pop band who released their debut album ‘Telltale Signs’ in 2018. It came a year after their debut EP, 2017’s ‘Catflap’. Both were released on the label Middle Class Cigars. Sobs have toured Asia and opened for bands like Japanese Breakfast and For Tracy Hyde.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Sobs confirmed that they were working on a new album, revealing last Sunday (October 11) that they had finished recording drums and were moving onto guitar parts.

we finished recording drums for our new album last week, and we're moving on to guitars now. keep you posted! 😉💌 pic.twitter.com/PYqCsbbgG6 — Sobs (@sobshaha) October 11, 2020