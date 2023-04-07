Watch Sobs perform ‘Air Guitar’ songs live on KEXP

Singaporean band Sobs dropped by the studios of KEXP while on tour in the US to record a live set that you can watch now.

The four-song set, released by the Seattle non-commercial radio station on April 6, is heavy on cuts from Sobs’ 2022 album ‘Air Guitar’ (which NME named one of the year’s best Asian albums) – though the band also played ‘Astronomy’ from their 2018 debut album ‘Telltale Signs’.

For Sobs guitarist Jared Lim, this was his second time in the KEXP studio, as he’d performed in the studio last year with the band Subsonic Eye. Watch Sobs’ set and the band’s interview with host Cheryl Waters about their love of pop music, the creation of ‘Air Guitar’, vocalist Celine Autumn’s solo project Cayenne and more here:

Advertisement

Sobs performed at KEXP while on tour in the US in February and March, where they played their own headline shows alongside appearances at the likes of Noise Pop Festival and South By Southwest.

The release of the KEXP set coincided with the announcement of Sobs’ Japan tour in June. The band will play four shows in the country – one in Osaka, another in Nagoya, and two dates in Tokyo – supported by the likes of Luby Sparks, DYGL, Blush and more bands. Tickets go on sale via the band’s official site on Saturday (April 8) at 10am local time.

Sobs’ 2023 Japan tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 2 – Osaka, Japan, Socore Factory

Saturday 3 – Nagoya, Japan, K.D Japon

Sunday 4 – Tokyo, Japan, Three

Monday 5 – Tokyo, Japan, Fever