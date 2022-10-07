Sobs announce new album ‘Air Guitar’, share title track and Gwen Stefani cover

Singaporean indie band Sobs have released their first new material in three years with the bubble-grunge meets skater-punk title track of their upcoming album ‘Air Guitar’.

Released on Friday (October 7) alongside a music video, the single sees Sobs draw inspiration from Weezer, Demi Lovato and Liz Phair with a single that blends alt-pop melodies with a distinctly disenfranchised tone in lyrics like “Rewind the tape and show me all your scars / I liked you better being silly with your air guitar” and “Your lips don’t taste the same you’re no longer mine / You’re not worthy of a fight / Like the sweetness of my cherry pie / I can’t stop but I’ll try”.

The music video, which was directed by Edward Khoo, sees Sobs’ frontwoman Celine Autumn dragged into a contract agreement and transformed into a model. She seems to revel in the glamour at first, before discovering that she signed over the rights to her soul.

The single was also released alongside a bonus cover of Gwen Stefani‘s ‘Cool’. Watch the music video for Sobs’ comeback single below.

‘Air Guitar’ is set to be released this October 26 via Topshelf Records. The album is said to explore a multitude of genres from throughout the history of pop, with the band highlighting the 80s new wave influences of the track ‘Last Resort’, and the 90s power-pop of ‘Burn Book’, which they premiered in a live performance for Snakeweed Studios in March.

Sobs last released their debut album ‘Telltale Signs’ in June 2018 after previously releasing the ‘Catflap’ EP in 2017. In the years that followed the release of ‘Telltale Signs’, Autumn debuted a solo pop project as Cayenne.

She released her debut solo EP as Cayenne in June 2021, clinching the 11th spot on NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list. She was also featured as one of the emerging artists around the world to watch in the NME 100 for 2022.

Earlier this year, she featured in a cover of The Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’ by Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter Boy Pablo.

‘Air Guitar’ Tracklist: