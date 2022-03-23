Soccer Mommy announces new album ‘Sometimes, Forever’

Soccer Mommy has announced details of her new album ‘Sometimes, Forever’ – listen to lead single ‘Shotgun’ below and buy tickets for the tour here.

Produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, ‘Sometimes, Forever’ is Nashville singer-songwriter Sophie Allison’s third full-length album.

First single ‘Shotgun’ is an angsty indie gem, with plenty of surf-rock guitars and Allison’s wistful, emotion-filled vocals. Speaking of the track, Allison said: “‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love. I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

The single comes with a video directed by Kevin Lombardo, which you can watch below. ‘Sometimes, Forever’ is out June 24 via Loma Vista and available to pre-order here.

‘Sometimes, Forever’ is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Color Theory’, which features singles ‘Lucy’, ‘Yellow Is The Colour Of Her Eyes’, ‘Circle The Drain’, ‘Bloodstream’ and ‘Crawling In My Skin’. It was followed by a collection of album demos that November.

In a four-star review of ‘Color Theory’, NME’s Hannah Mylrea called Soccer Mommy “a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch”.

Soccer Mommy will be heading out on tour in the UK and EU in support of ‘Sometimes, Forever’ later this year, with US dates to follow. She is currently on tour throughout North America, finishing up in Kansas on April 10. See full UK and EU dates below and buy tickets here.

AUGUST

31 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

SEPTEMBER

1 – Chalk, Brighton

3 – Trinity, Bristol

5 – Bumann & Sohn, Köln

6 – Molotow, Hamburg

8 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm

9 – John Dee, Oslo

10 – Loppen, Copenhagen

12 – Frannz Club, Berlin

13 – Lagerhaus, Bremen

15 – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

16 – Merleyn, Nijmegen

17 – Rotonde @ Botanique, Brussels

18 – Petit Bain, Paris

20 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

21 – Tramshed, Cardiff

22 – O2 Forum, London

23 – The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

24 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow