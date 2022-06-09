Soccer Mommy shares spiraling “magic” single, ‘Newdemo’

Soccer Mommy has released ‘Newdemo’, the latest single from her upcoming album. Hear the track and watch the video below.

‘Newdemo’ is the most recent teaser from Sophie Allen’s yet-to-be released record ‘Sometimes Forever’ which is set to drop June 24. The “magic” synth-laced track follows previously released singles from the album, ‘Bones‘, ‘Shotgun’, and ‘Unholy Affliction‘. Her third album to date follows 2020’s Grammy-nominated ‘Color Theory’. View the album artwork and tracklisting below.

“I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic,” Allison explains. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favourites off of the record.”

The video for ‘Newdemo’ mirrors Allen’s ethereal vocals, lyrical touchpoints on dreams and sings about “lies that you wish could come true”. The visuals also feature mushrooms and growing that mirror the sonic moments of distortion in the track.

Sophie is also currently on her ‘Touring, Forever’ tour, with upcoming dates in New York City, including this weekend’s Governors Ball music festival. Find the full list of venues and dates below and find tickets here.

The singer-songwriter’s upcoming album was inspired by the concept that neither sorrow or happiness is permanent and promises to lean into “retro sounds, personal tumult” and “the relatable disorder of modern life.”

‘Sometimes, Forever’ tracklisting

1 – ‘Bones’

2 – ‘With U’

3 – ‘Unholy Affliction’

4 – ‘Shotgun’

5 – ‘Newdemo’

6 – ‘Darkness Forever’

7 – ‘Don’t Ask Me’

8 – ‘Fire in the Driveway’

9 – ‘Following Eyes’

10 – ‘Feel It All The Time’

11 – ‘Still’

In a four-star review of her second album, NME said “As explorations of pain go, ‘Color Theory’ is as beautiful as it is brave” adding that, “Allison is a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch.”