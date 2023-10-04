Toploader respond to criticism of playing Tory Party Conference

Toploader have responded to online criticism they have received for performing at the Tory Party Conference.

The Eastbourne band – who count former PM Liz Truss as a fan – played their 1999 hit version of ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ at the Blues Kitchen in Manchester last night (October 3).

According to Politico, the live appearance was hosted by UK Music. The organisation was hosting a conference in the city yesterday, titled ‘How Can A Conservative Government Boost Our Music Industry’.

Advertisement

The third day of the 2023 Conservative Party Conference also saw Home Secretary Suella Braverman receive backlash for saying that a “hurricane” of migration is coming to the United Kingdom.

Braverman promised to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings, adding that immigration was “already too high”.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is among those to have called out the Home Secretary, saying that she had used “utterly despicable language straight out of the far-right playbook”.

Toploader have been widely criticised over their decision to perform as part of the Tory Party Conference, but the group have now spoken out on X/Twitter to explain their reason for doing so.

“For the record last night we played @TheBluesKitchen in support of @UK_Music urging policy makers, whatever the party, to support the music industry so young people have an opportunity to succeed and that our live music venues continue to survive,” they wrote. “We fully support this…”

Advertisement

In a separate post, Toploader confirmed that they would be supporting UK Music again at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool next week.

For the record last night we played @TheBluesKitchen in support of @UK_Music urging policy makers, whatever the party, to support the music industry so young people have an opportunity to succeed and that our live music venues continue to survive. We fully support this… — Toploader (@toploaderuk) October 4, 2023

Played last night in support of @UK_Music in Manchester @TheBluesKitchen We will also be supporting them next week in Liverpool. — Toploader (@toploaderuk) October 4, 2023

Sharing a clip of last night’s gig earlier, music critic Simon Price wrote: “I once hit the guy from Toploader with a champagne cork at the Q Awards, from right across the room.

“Hell of a shot, but I felt slightly guilty afterwards. (What had he ever done to me, except be in a crap band?) I don’t feel guilty any more.”

Former BBC Radio 6 Music host Shaun Keaveny shared Price’s message, writing: “This is perfect symmetry. Two things I never want my kids to listen to: Tories and Toploader.”

Elsewhere, actor Kathy Burke took to X/Twitter to say: “Toploader must be really skint as well as being really shit.”

This is perfect symmetry. Two things I never want my kids to listen to: Tories and Toploader. https://t.co/NCLyTkSV27 — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) October 4, 2023

Toploader must be really skint as well as being really shit. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) October 4, 2023

Reverend And The Makers frontman Jon McClure commented: “Toploader played the Tory conference and now I will make it my mission to turn their records around in every record shop I enter.”

In the replies to the singer, Tory MP Steve Brine said: “How childish. Suspect they will have more hit records in those shops than your band!” McClure responded: “Haha Tory MP [in] the replies. Rattled as fuck 🤣🤣🤣. Cry more.”

You can see that interaction below.

Top loader played the Tory conference and now I will make it my mission to turn their records around in every record shop I enter pic.twitter.com/sT8D3PgfLl — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) October 3, 2023

Haha Tory MP on the replies Rattled as fuck🤣🤣🤣 Cry more https://t.co/NAl8RptYLZ — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) October 4, 2023

Comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton joked: “Oh so the Tories can’t afford to finish HS2 but they can afford the millions to hire Toploader for a private gig!!”

Another person said: “Dancing in the moonlight. Why? Because the Tories have made them homeless and now they need to dance for their food.”

Check out more reactions below.

10/10 performance from Toploader at Party Conference 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f160CzdlpC — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) October 3, 2023

I thought supporting my band at the Water Rats in 1998 would have been the worst gig that Toploader ever played but they’ve just played at the Tory conference so it’s now the second worst pic.twitter.com/86n4B1LO0O — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) October 4, 2023

Fair play to Toploader. Always hated them and felt a bit guilty about it. Now they’ve given me a reason 👍🏽 https://t.co/xPUwRW1OVv — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 3, 2023

I mean, it wasn’t much of a career, but to find an indie band’s career ending shame on a Toploader level, you’d have to go back to Hurricane #1 doing The Sun ad. Or am I missing a couple? — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) October 4, 2023

Oh so the Tories can’t afford to finish HS2 but they can afford the millions to hire Toploader for a private gig!! 🤬 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 4, 2023

Tory delegates being forcibly escorted in to conference to watch Toploader pic.twitter.com/YelxYtKuXK — Mo' (@mocent0) October 4, 2023

Dancing in the Moonlight. Why? Because the Tories have made them homeless and now they need to dance for their food. Toploader pic.twitter.com/JtDGkQBJbW — James Cromarty (@Dave8001) October 4, 2023

Toploader playing their one song from 25 years ago to a bunch of bawdy posh lads pic.twitter.com/EQx0iLHmss — Gareth (@thehandofbeadle) October 4, 2023

If one image defines Britain in 2023 it’s cackling Tories dancing to Toploader. A Cold War Steve mural rendered 3D — James Collins (@jamesjammcmahon) October 4, 2023

the Tories booked Toploader for party conference? surprised they didn't have [privately educated indie rock band] playing. — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 3, 2023

I see the Tories had Toploader over to perform a medley of their hit. — Oonagh (@Okeating) October 3, 2023

Imagine playing the same shitty cover version for 25 years to people who aren’t into music, then performing at the Tory conference. Toploader are officially the worst band imaginable 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HV3LwuN6Ca — mandrake fraser 🍄 (@thewhippetbeans) October 4, 2023

I see the Tories had Toploader over to perform a medley of their hit. — Oonagh (@Okeating) October 3, 2023

What's worse than being in a room full of Tories?

Being in a room full of Tories and having to hear Toploader. https://t.co/0CEEpyLBol — Oscaaargh 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) October 3, 2023

all musicians are broke, apart from Noel Gallagher, Mick Jagger and maybe Elton John but imagine how broke you'd have to be to play the Tory Party conference like Toploader did last night. I'd rather pilfer bacon from Tesco and sell it on the street than do that gig — Chris Bridgett (@ChrisBBridgett) October 4, 2023

just fascinated by this clip. how high up the list were toploader. are toploader tories or are they just desperate. what other right wing forgotten pop bands are there https://t.co/1OQqaS9kzl — tobias (@sabo_borke) October 4, 2023

Journalists doorstepping Jamie Oliver to get his response to Toploader playing at the Tory party conference — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) October 4, 2023

The whole Toploader playing the Tory conference feels like lazy satire. A first pass by a writer on their way to a better joke. — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) October 4, 2023

Toploader played at the Tory conference after these guys turned the gig down because they believed the audience was too right-wing for them. pic.twitter.com/ou51sukEWI — Darren Maughan (@DarrenJM73) October 4, 2023

What all the hip young Tories are listening to…..Toploader https://t.co/bzOiWTxRbz — Kevin Campbell (@kengamble79) October 4, 2023

About as relevant as a Tory manifesto — Oliver Wagner (@JOSEWAGNER007) October 3, 2023

I wonder how many bands told the Tories to piss off before they got down to option 2971 in Toploader to play their conference. Must have been one below the ghost of Jerry Lee Lewis and one above Gary Glitter. — Mark Hebden💙 (@unionlib) October 4, 2023

toploader at the tory conference is easily THE worst gig stuff of nightmares. sweat inducing. a black hole of entertainment. desperate half-hearted joy beamed back at each other from stage to audience in an infinity mirror of colourless wank. https://t.co/ADGNAfvdIp — Lenny Reid (@Lenny_Reid) October 4, 2023

Today (October 4) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scrapping of the HS2 high-speed rail line from the West Midlands to Manchester, bringing further controversy to the project.

Meanwhile, thousands marched the streets surrounding the Manchester Central Convention conference recently to protest 13 years of Conservative rule.

Toploader – comprising Joseph Washbourn, Dan Hipgrave and Rob Green – released their fourth and latest album, ‘Seeing Stars’, back in 2017. The group have recently been touring in the UK.