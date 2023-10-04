NewsMusic News

Toploader respond to criticism of playing Tory Party Conference

The group performed in Manchester last night (October 3)

By Tom Skinner
Toploader performing live on stage in 2023
Toploader perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Toploader have responded to online criticism they have received for performing at the Tory Party Conference.

The Eastbourne band – who count former PM Liz Truss as a fan – played their 1999 hit version of ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ at the Blues Kitchen in Manchester last night (October 3).

According to Politico, the live appearance was hosted by UK Music. The organisation was hosting a conference in the city yesterday, titled ‘How Can A Conservative Government Boost Our Music Industry’.

Advertisement

The third day of the 2023 Conservative Party Conference also saw Home Secretary Suella Braverman receive backlash for saying that a “hurricane” of migration is coming to the United Kingdom.

Braverman promised to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings, adding that immigration was “already too high”.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is among those to have called out the Home Secretary, saying that she had used “utterly despicable language straight out of the far-right playbook”.

Toploader have been widely criticised over their decision to perform as part of the Tory Party Conference, but the group have now spoken out on X/Twitter to explain their reason for doing so.

“For the record last night we played @TheBluesKitchen in support of @UK_Music urging policy makers, whatever the party, to support the music industry so young people have an opportunity to succeed and that our live music venues continue to survive,” they wrote. “We fully support this…”

Advertisement

In a separate post, Toploader confirmed that they would be supporting UK Music again at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool next week.

Sharing a clip of last night’s gig earlier, music critic Simon Price wrote: “I once hit the guy from Toploader with a champagne cork at the Q Awards, from right across the room.

“Hell of a shot, but I felt slightly guilty afterwards. (What had he ever done to me, except be in a crap band?) I don’t feel guilty any more.”

Former BBC Radio 6 Music host Shaun Keaveny shared Price’s message, writing: “This is perfect symmetry. Two things I never want my kids to listen to: Tories and Toploader.”

Elsewhere, actor Kathy Burke took to X/Twitter to say: “Toploader must be really skint as well as being really shit.”

Reverend And The Makers frontman Jon McClure commented: “Toploader played the Tory conference and now I will make it my mission to turn their records around in every record shop I enter.”

In the replies to the singer, Tory MP Steve Brine said: “How childish. Suspect they will have more hit records in those shops than your band!” McClure responded: “Haha Tory MP [in] the replies. Rattled as fuck 🤣🤣🤣. Cry more.”

You can see that interaction below.

Comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton joked: “Oh so the Tories can’t afford to finish HS2 but they can afford the millions to hire Toploader for a private gig!!”

Another person said: “Dancing in the moonlight. Why? Because the Tories have made them homeless and now they need to dance for their food.”

Check out more reactions below.

 

Today (October 4) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scrapping of the HS2 high-speed rail line from the West Midlands to Manchester, bringing further controversy to the project.

Meanwhile, thousands marched the streets surrounding the Manchester Central Convention conference recently to protest 13 years of Conservative rule.

Toploader – comprising Joseph Washbourn, Dan Hipgrave and Rob Green – released their fourth and latest album, ‘Seeing Stars’, back in 2017. The group have recently been touring in the UK.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement