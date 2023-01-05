Sodagreen frontman asks fan to stop attending concerts after years of alleged harassment

Wu Qing-feng, the frontman of Taiwanese band Sodagreen, has requested that one of his fans stop attending shows following repeated alleged harassment.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2022

On January 1, Wu took to Instagram to post a now-deleted Instagram Story addressing one particular fan “from Hong Kong who always carries multiple LED boards around”, per screenshots captured by 8 Days.

The statement continues: “This time, from Taipei to Taichung and then to Taipei again, constantly tailing me, attempting to follow my car, and even wanting to tag along to my apartment, these actions are all extremely inappropriate.”

Advertisement

Alledging that the woman had sent “inappropriate messages, comments, picture, videos and even pornographic material” has “piled up like a mountain” over several years, Wu concluded with his plea for the fan to stop attending concerts, admitting: “To be frank, seeing you in the audience whenever I perform during all these years, I feel extremely uncomfortable whenever I think of how frightfully you behave [towards me] privately.”

Sodagreen recently reclaimed their name following a 2018 dispute where the band filed a lawsuit by their manager, Lin Wei-zhe, which stopped them from using the name Sodagreen. The band operated under the moniker Oaeen for a while before announcing in May last year that the band would be able to operate under the Sodagreen moniker once again.

The group’s last release came in the form of their single ‘Tomorrow Will Be Fine’ in February 2020 after a three-year hiatus to reflect on the band’s past as well as explore solo projects. As a solo artist, Wu recently released a collaborative track titled ‘A Wanderer In The Sleeping City’ with American-Canadian artist Rufus Wainwright in July last year, following the single ‘Storm’ in June.

His last solo album, ‘Folio Vol.1: One and One’, was released in 2020 and saw the singer revisiting and recreating songs that he had written for other musicians.