Sodagreen’s Wu Qing-feng and Rufus Wainwright team up on new single, ‘A Wanderer In The Sleeping City’

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wu Qing-feng of Sodagreen has released a new collaborative track titled ‘A Wanderer In The Sleeping City’ with American-Canadian artist Rufus Wainwright.

READ MORE: Elephant Gym expand their universe

The emotive ballad arrived on Tuesday (July 19) on all major digital streaming platforms, and features the duo singing together about doing the best they can over luscious strings and a gentle piano melody. “Maybe soon the world will understand / That we’re all just trying to do the best we can / Maybe soon the world will finally wake / From the nightmare that we take for being awake.”

Check out the official music video for it below.

Advertisement

‘A Wanderer In The Sleeping City’ marks the second single Wu has released this year, following ‘Storm’ in June, which also featured an overseas collaboration in Norway’s Aurora. He last dropped an album in 2020 with ‘Folio Vol.1: One and One’.

Sodagreen last released their single ‘Tomorrow Will Be Fine’ in February of 2020. In 2018, the band was filed a lawsuit by their manager, Lin Wei-zhe which stopped them from using the name Sodagreen – resulting in them using the moniker Oaeen instead. In May of this year, Lin announced that he would be giving up the ownership of the band’s name, allowing the band to operate under the Sodagreen moniker once again.