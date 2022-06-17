Sodagreen’s Wu Qing-feng collaborates with AURORA on dreamy new single, ‘Storm’ 

Wu Qing-feng of Taiwanese indie band Sodagreen has recruited Norwegian artist AURORA for the new single, ‘Storm’.

Released on Friday (June 17) via Decca Records on streaming platforms, ‘Storm’ is available in two versions: Mandarin and English. Both versions feature the same arrangement, with the only difference lying in the short opening verse.

On ‘Storm’, the duo sing about the highs and lows of a relationship and having to power through the rough times to create something beautiful. “Take me up, then keep me high / Never let me go before you teach me how to fly / ‘Cause above the rain, above the clouds, it’s always bright,” the two duet.

Listen to Wu and AURORA sing on ‘Storm’ below.

A music video has also been teased for ‘Storm’, although a release date has yet to be announced.

‘Storm’ marks Wu’s first solo release of the year, following ‘Not Bitter’ in January last year. In 2020, he released the album ‘Folio Vol.1: One and One’, which saw him revisit and recreate songs that he had written for other musicians.

Sodagreen, on the other hand, most recently released the comeback single ‘Tomorrow Will Be Fine.’ in February 2020 after a three-year hiatus to reflect on the band’s past as well as explore solo projects.

In 2018, the group’s manager Lin Wei-zhe filed a lawsuit against the band, which forced them to stop using the name Sodagreen for some years, during which they operated under the name Oaeen. However, in late May, Lin announced that he would “give up ownership of the trademark” name.

AURORA most recently released the single ‘The Woman I Am’, taken off the upcoming deluxe version of her 2022 album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’.