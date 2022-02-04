Sofi Tukker announce new album ‘Wet Tennis’, share self-love single ‘Original Sin’

Sofi Tukker have announced the details of their sophomore album ‘Wet Tennis’ and shared the new video for their single ‘Original Sin’. Check it out below.

‘Wet Tennis’ arrives on April 29 via Ultra / Sony Music and will be the follow-up to the electro-pop duo’s Grammy-nominated debut, ‘Treehouse’. The band’s new track is about rejecting imposed social mores.

“‘Original Sin'” is the perfect way to introduce the world of ‘Wet Tennis’ and it’s very emblematic of “the freak fam”, our community,” said Sophie Hawkey-weld and Tucker Halpern of the track. “It says: we aren’t meant to be saints. We aren’t born sinners. We’re just a bunch of freaks who make mistakes and keep trying to do our best.

“‘Wet Tennis’ is an acronym that stands for: ‘when everyone tries to evolve, nothing negative is safe’ and that’s what this song is all about. We live in a troubled world, it’s not our fault if we have trouble sometimes. That’s part of what makes us human. But when we evolve together and celebrate instead of judge each other, we can move through negativity into a more optimistic way of life.”

Sofi Tukker explained that the lush greenery and sunlight featured in their playful ‘Original Sin’ music video was intended to create a “Garden of Eden” for the world they’re creating with their new album.

“It’s a place beaming with sexual freedom and colorful possibilities,” they said. “At first, we see everybody in their traditional roles, wearing all white, clapping politely, acting as one “should” during a tennis match, but as the world unfolds, we see that everyone is a freak. At the end of the video, that freakiness is liberated as we all look up to the ‘Wet Tennis’ statue in the sky.”

Along with their dancefloor-worthy self-love anthem, the band dropped a trailer for ‘Wet Tennis’. Watch it below.

The genre-defying pop stars also shared dates for their 2022 world tour. The tour starts in Washington, D.C. on May 21 and continues for 17 dates through the US and Canada. The pre-sale for the North American leg starts February 8 with general on sale on February 11th. Tickets are on sale here. See a full list of tour dates below.

MARCH

5 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD Festival (Live Set)

25 – 27 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival (Live Set)

31 – Cancun, Mexico – Tiesto: The Trip (DJ Set)

MAY

21 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

25 – Brooklyn, NY – Avant Gardner The Brooklyn Mirage

26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

28 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

JUNE

1 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

2 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

3 – Chicago, IL – Radius

6 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

8 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

14 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

16 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Exposition Hall

20 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

JULY

9 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruilla Festival (DJ Set)

15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Super Bock Super Rock (DJ Set)

22 – Byron Bay, NSW Australia – Splendour in the Grass Festival (Live Set)

In 2020, Sofi Tukker sat down with fellow electropop great’s Icona Pop‘s to discuss their collaboration ‘Spa’ for NME’s Friends Like These series. “We were [already] big fans of Icona Pop. I think in our first conversation we were like: ‘We have to work together!” Hawley-Weld said of the collab. “The energy is so good here, let’s do something!’”

In a three-star review of their 2019 EP ‘Dancing On The People’ NME called the electronic hitmaker’s music, “Sugary-sour electro-gloop, with a bittersweet chase, it’s a glimpse of the feelings that send people running for the dancefloor in the first place.”