Soft Cell to perform their debut album in full for first North American tour in 20 years

Soft Cell are set to perform their debut album ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ in full on their first North American tour in 20 years – see the dates below and get tickets here.

The duo returned last week (May 6) with ‘*Happiness Not Included’, their first new album in two decades. The synth-pop duo, comprised of Marc Almond and Dave Ball, had recently reunited for their first album since 2002’s ‘Cruelty Without Beauty’.

A short run of UK dates then followed the announcement in late 2021, and Soft Cell will now head to North America later this year for their first tour there in two decades.

Advertisement

The gigs will begin in El Cajon, California on August 23, with five dates following including shows in Chicago and New York.

Tickets are on sale now – pick up yours here and see the full list of dates below.

AUGUST 2022

23 – El Cajon, The Magnolia

24 – Los Angeles, YouTube Theater

26 – San Francisco, The Masonic

28 – Chicago, House of Blues

30 – New York, Beacon Theatre

31 – Toronto, History

Speaking on the direction of the band’s new record, Almond said: “In this album I wanted to look at us as a society: a place where we have chosen to put profits before people, money before morality and decency, food before the rights of animals, fanaticism before fairness and our own trivial comforts before the unspeakable agonies of others.”

He continued: “But in the album there is also a belief that there is a utopia if we can peel back the layers and understand what really matters.”

Advertisement

“Science fiction stories for the 21st century,” Ball added, explaining that the album was “recorded remotely during a world pandemic”.

Elsewhere, Soft Cell are set to play a special virtual concert alongside Charli XCX to celebrate the arrival of Stranger Things‘ fourth season.