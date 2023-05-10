Soft Machine’s Sir Karl Jenkins responds to claims he is Meghan Markle in disguise

Soft Machine’s Sir Karl Jenkins has responded to rumours that he is Meghan Markle in disguise, following his appearance at the coronation of King Charles III.

Over the monarch’s coronation last Saturday (May 6), a few viewers took to social media at the sight of one of the attendees in Westminster Abbey — a white-haired gentleman, wearing sunglasses and an eye-catching moustache.

While some were convinced that the man was Meghan Markle in disguise, secretly attending the historic event after announcing that she would remain in California for it, it turns out that the guest was actually Soft Machine member Sir Karl Jenkins.

One of the viewers wrote on Twitter: “[Meghan], you’re not fooling us…” While another agreed, writing: “I don’t know much about the Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100 per cent they’re going to try and steal the crown jewels.”

I don't know much about the #Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels pic.twitter.com/uuchDtfi2S — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) May 6, 2023

Taking to his TikTok page, the multi-instrumentalist and composer acknowledged the attention he has received since attending the service and addressed the claims that he may have been Markle in disguise.

“I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III,” he said on the update. “I was there because I’d written some music for the service. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise. Someone wrote I was there, whoever I was, to steal the Crown Jewels!”

“I look this way all the time,” he continued. “I’ve had this moustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then. So that’s me… Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all.”

According to the BBC, Jenkins had written a “haunting” and “very Welsh” piece for the ceremony, which was performed by the coronation orchestra, and also featured royal harpist Alis Huws.

In other coronation news, following the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday (May 6), a celebration concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle was held the following day (May 7), featuring performances from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and more.

Following Richie’s performance of two of his hit songs ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’ and ‘All Night Long’, fans once again took to social media to discuss how his voice sounded different from expectations.

“Is someone disguised as Lionel Richie because that is not his voice! Sounds completely different,” wrote one viewer. Another agreed, adding: “Lionel Richie’s voice sounds totally different. I wouldn’t recognise it!”

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran recently denied rumours which stated he turned down the invitation to perform at the show — saying that he didn’t attend the concert because he was never invited.

Instead, the ‘Shape Of You’ singer was in The United States, appearing as a guest judge on American Idol, alongside Alanis Morissette.