Some live events in Malaysia to resume under new regulations

Live activities are set to return to Malaysia under a new set of guidelines, which were announced earlier yesterday (March 9).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said during a television broadcast that a number of activities under the creative industry would be allowed to take place starting today (March 10). These include some live activities – music, dance, theatre, musical comedy performances – as well as official government programmes, television programmes and cultural events.

Live streaming is also included, with all events requiring the approval of relevant government authorities. The return of activities in the creative industry will be allowed in both conditional and recovery Movement Control Order (MCO) states.

This comes a year after such events were put to a halt following the rise of coronavirus cases. Datuk Ismail Sabri said that the decision was made after the Communications and Multimedia Ministry shared that the MCO had affected the livelihoods of around 300,000 people.

All live events are only permitted to an audience half the size of the premises’ regular capacity, while tickets sales can only be done online. During the events, attendees and acts must also adhere to the social distancing measurements put in place. The audience must be placed at least 1.5m away from each other, while performers such as musicians, artists and dancers will have to be spaced at least 2m apart.

Following the minister’s address, Livescape Group’s head honcho Iqbal Ameer took to Instagram to share his sentiments on the matter and encouraged everyone within the industry to adhere to the guidelines.

“It’s not over,” he wrote, “everyone in the industry will need to work together, united and not only adhere to the SOP guidelines but work to continuously improve it and build it to be better and most importantly FOLLOW it.”

News of live events resuming in the country follows the reopening of cinemas last week. On March 3, the Film industry regulator National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) announced the news after the government eased its MCO to a more lenient Conditional or Recovery MCO in most parts of the country.