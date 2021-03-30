Someone’s mashed up Linkin Park, Slipknot and Eminem into one incredible track

YouTuber Daniel Schwind, aka XYClanKILLER2 has mashed up tracks from Linkin Park, Slipknot and Eminem into a single song entitled ‘Until I Bleed’.

The track makes use of Linkin Park’s ‘Victimised’, ‘Don’t Stay’, ‘Points Of Authority’ and ‘One Step Closer’, Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse’ and ‘Soldier, and Slipknot’s ‘Wait And Bleed’.

You can take a listen to ‘Until I Bleed’ below which comes along with an ‘official’ music video comprising of archive live footage of all three artists, painstakingly synced with the track’s various vocals.

Advertisement

It’s not Schwind’s first mash-up. The YouTuber has previously combined Linkin Park and Slipknot’s music to make other tracks, and has also used music by the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne.

The internet has been proving fertile ground for music mashups of late. Last month, YouTuber Bill McClintock combined Van Halen’s ‘Unchained’ with Stevie Wonder’s ‘Uptight’ to create a new track which he titled ‘Chained Uptight’.

Last week, meanwhile, fans of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington paid tribute to the late singer on what would have been his 45th birthday.

His widow Talinda Bennington also posted a heartfelt message. “You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again!” she wrote alongside a video of Chester dancing with their son. “This life without you never gets easier or less painful.

Advertisement

Last year, Linkin Park revealed that they still have unreleased material featuring Bennington, who passed away in July 2017 at the age of 41 having taken his own life.