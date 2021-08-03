Somi reveals she has “a lot more” music coming in the future

Somi has opened out about the year-long wait for her latest single ‘Dumb Dumb’ and hinted at plans for future releases.

In a new interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, the Canadian-Korean singer revealed that she was “nervous” to release her new song, citing her long absence from music. Her last single before ‘Dumb Dumb’ was ‘What You Waiting For’, which was released over a year prior.

“I am a bit nervous because it’s been a year [since my last release]. I really missed the stage,” Somi said. “I’ve prepared myself so much during the past year that I am full of expectations and excitement. Since the preparation process was so smooth, I’m wondering how much I will enjoy performing on stage and how happy I’ll be.”

Advertisement

Somi later opened up about what she had been up to in the year between her releases, revealing that she had been busy in the dance and recording studio. “I spent the past year practicing and recording a lot of songs apart from ‘Dumb Dumb’,” the singer said. “We’ve finished all the recording process, and there’s a lot more coming.”

However, Somi remained tight-lipped about when these other songs might be released. The singer made her long-awaited solo debut in August 2019 with ‘Birthday’, about two-and-a-half years after her former group I.O.I disbanded in early 2017.

In other K-pop news, South Korean girl group Red Velvet have finally shared a teaser for their long-awaited and highly anticipated comeback ‘Queendom’. The record will feature six songs and is due out August 16 at 6pm KST.