Somi to make long-awaited comeback next month, The Black Label confirms

Canadian-Korean singer Somi is scheduled to make her highly anticipated comeback next month, as confirmed by her agency The Black Label.

In a statement to South Korean news outlet Sports Dongah yesterday (July 14), The Black Label revealed that Somi is set to release a “new album” on August 2. The report also noted that the singer is currently in the midst of adding the finishing touches to the album, according to a translation by Soompi.

Somi’s upcoming return will be her first in a little over a year, since the release of her July 2020 single ‘What You Waiting For’ in July 2020. That song was the singer’s follow-up to her 2019 solo debut single ‘Birthday’, which was released alongside a B-side track titled ‘Outta My Head’.

Advertisement

Prior to her solo career, Somi had participated in the first season of Mnet reality TV competition Produce 101, where she came in first place. She later joined the group I.O.I in 2016, alongside other contestants like Chung Ha and former Gugudan member Kim Se-jeong, and stayed with the 11-member group until early 2017.

Earlier this year, a majority of the I.O.I members reunited in celebration of the fifth anniversary of their debut. The livestream event, called ‘I.5.I – Yes, I Love It!’, was held on May 4 at on the streaming platforms KT Olleg TV, KT Seezn and TVING.

With the addition of Somi, August is shaping up to be a very busy month in the K-pop sphere. Other popular K-pop acts such as Sunmi, Red Velvet, Weeekly and Stray Kids are also set to release music in the coming weeks.