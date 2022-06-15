Son of a Policeman, Saint Kylo and more to play Malaysian edition of Fete De La Musique

The live music line-up for the Malaysian edition of Fete De La Musique 2022 has been revealed.

Acts slated to join the one-night live music event include singer-songwriter Dani Komari, Selangor indie pop act Son of a Policeman and Saint Kylo, who is the former frontman of funk band Ryot Jones. Other acts scheduled to play include Kedah synth pop act Joyberry, R&B artist Shine Calamba, and DJ duo Dizkopolis.

The event will take place this Saturday (June 18), and will be held at the arts venue REXKL from 6pm onwards. Admission is free upon registration at REXKL’s site.

The festival is organised by Kuala Lumpur’s Alliance Francaise, the city’s official French language and cultural centre, as part of the organisation’s Le French Festival. Marking its 20th edition, the festival is slated to return to live audiences after a two-year hiatus, and also includes events from culinary workshops to French film festivals.

Last week, the line-up for the Philippines version of Fete de La Musique was also announced. The event is scheduled to take place on five dates from June 21 to 28 across locations including Metro Manila, Cebu and Palawan. Acts slated to play include Cheats, The Itchyworms, and Lola Amour.

Fete de la Musique joins a slew of other festivals and music events scheduled to return to Malaysia this year. These include July’s Northern Music Festival in Penang, as well as Banting’s Atas Angin Festival, scheduled to take place in August.

The full line-up for Fete de La Musique in Malaysia 2022 is as follows:

Joyberry

Shine Calamba

Dani Komari

Dizkopolis

Sue Haila

Saint Kylo

Son of a Policeman

Ashley Black

DJ Biscuit