SonaOne, Yonnyboii, Siti Nurhaliza and more to perform during 24-hour virtual fundraiser in September

Malaysian rappers SonaOne, Yonnyboii, and famed singer Siti Nurhaliza are among some of the artists slated to perform at a 24-hour virtual concert early next month.

The charity showcase, dubbed Program Amal COVAiD #BaikSemula is scheduled to air on Malaysian radio station Hot FM’s Youtube channel, Hot TV, on September 4 from 12am onwards. The show seeks to raise funds to help the country’s frontliners against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Juice report, the charity concert – organised by Hot FM’s parent company Media Prima Audio (MPA) – will also feature artists such as Nisha Omar, Dayang Nurfaizah, Hazama and the Penglipurlara, Jaclyn Victor, Naim Daniel, Shila Amzah, and more.

Also on the bill are pop-punk group Bunkface and indie rock group Hujan, among a list of 30 acts in total.

While the virtual concert will not be a ticketed affair, viewers are encouraged to donate to the Media Prima-NSTP Humanitarian Fund via Maybank account 5141-0532-3170.

Hot FM – which will be collaborating with other MPA radio stations including 8 FM and Fly FM – is also looking to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment and food, apart from other daily essentials for victims of the pandemic.

MPA chief executive officer, Nazri Noran said the showcase was a sign of gratitude for the front liners who made sacrifices in the fight against Covid-19.

“What they have done is admirable for us and for the country, and now it is time for us to show our utmost gratitude and continued support towards our amazing front liners through Program Amal COVAiD #BaikSemula,” Nazri said, per Juice‘s report. “Hence, it would be great if our fellow Malaysians could donate for this cause. Let’s unite in the spirit of BAIK SEMULA.”

Persembahan dari rumah yang pastinya eksklusif daripada @amir.masdi , 4 September ini di Program Amal COVAiD #BaikSemula 😍Ayuh Malaysia, kita satukan jiwa untuk BAIK SEMULA ! Demi memberikan sokongan kita kepada petugas barisan hadapan negara yang telah mereka banyak berkorban demi negara!Berhibur sambil beramal, 4 September ini, Program Amal COVAiD #BaikSemula mulai jam 12 tengah malam, selama 24 jam. Strim secara langsung di YouTube Hot TV!Sumbangan boleh disalurkan ke Tabung Kemanusiaan Media Prima – NSTP di account Maybank: 5141-0532-3170#ProgramAmalCOVAiD #BaikSemula Posted by Hot FM on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Yonniboii, who will be performing for the fundraiser, most recently recently teamed up with Zynakal and Asyraf Nasir in a collaborative track and music video for ‘Tak Sangka’.

On the other hand, rapper-producer SonaOne recently appeared in Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka’s music video for his May-released single ‘Orang Lain’, alongside Singapore’s YHB Sleepsalot in July.