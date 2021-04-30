Song Yuvin terminates contract with agency, B.O.Y to disband

Song Yuvin, half of K-pop duo B.O.Y, has terminated his contract with his agency The Music Works Entertainment.

On April 30, the agency released an official statement regarding the singer’s departure and military enlistment. The company announced itthey “decided to respect his decision to join the military and agreed to terminate his exclusive contract early.”, as translated by Soompi.

In the same statement, The Music Works also announced the disbandment of B.O.Y, which also featured Kim Kookheon. Both Song and Kim were also former members of boyband MYTEEN.

“We sincerely thank Song Yuvin for doing his best during the six and a half years he’s been with The Music Works Entertainment since 2015, and we will fully support his future,” the agency added.

The singer later reached out to fans on Instagram, where to thanked them for his six years in the K-pop industry. Song also shared that his enlistment date has not been confirmed, but he “plan[s] to go in good health when the time comes.”

“Thank you so much for your warm hearts, and they mean a lot to me. I will do my best to meet you more often,” he added. “I’ll come back soon with new plans. Please keep supporting my future.”

Song Yuvin made his debut as a soloist in 2016 with the single ‘It’s You to The Bone’, featuring BtoB’s Minhyuk, before joining MYTEEN in 2017. The boyband would make their debut later that year with the mini-album ‘MYTEEN GO!’, and release one more project the following year before disbanding in 2019.

In 2019, Song participated in the Mnet reality competition Produce X 101, with fellow member Kim Kookheon. Song advanced to the finals, but ultimately did not make the lineup of X1.