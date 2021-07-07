Sonic Youth team up with running wear company for new apparel collection

Sonic Youth have teamed up with running wear company Satisfy for a new apparel collection – you can check out the preview images below.

The new line – described as “an exploration in technology, performance and culture inspired by Sonic Youth” – includes vests, shorts, caps, socks and bandanas adorned with the New York band’s logo and graphics. Visit the official merchandise page here.

Elsewhere on the official store are classic back issues of NME magazine from 1986 and 1992, when the group featured as cover stars. On the latter, Thurston Moore is seen holding a burning US flag.

Fans can also purchase unique artefacts such as old tour tickets and passes, press shots, vinyl, VHS, cassettes and more via Satisfy.

Brice Partouche, Satisfy founder, said in a statement (via Pitchfork): “In the late ’80s-early ’90s, I was deeply into skateboarding and punk rock. One day, one of my friends in middle school gave me Daydream Nation on tape cassette. I was 12 years old. I was fascinated by the melodies of their dissonant and strangely tuned guitars. It was punk, it was melodic, it was arty and it was different from everything else I’d ever heard at that point.”

Partouche went on to hail Sonic Youth as “the seminal and most important indie-rock band in music history”.

“They redefined my creative freedom, inspiring me to think outside the box and bring a D.I.Y. ethos into my work. To this day, that defining moment of hearing their music for the first time is still what motivates me to alter the perception of running through a kaleidoscope of innovative product design, a romantic take on performance, and a strong community of like-minded individuals.”

Meanwhile, Thurston Moore is set to headline Rockaway Beach’s Grand Day Out in London next month. It comes after he released a surprise album of 10 abstract and ambient instrumental pieces, ‘Screen Time’, in February.