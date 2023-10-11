Thurston Moore cancels US book tour over “debilitating” health condition

Thurston Moore has announced the unfortunate cancellation of his US book tour due to a “debilitating” health condition.

The Sonic Youth guitarist and vocalist took to social media last night (October 10) to announce the cancellation, which was meant to promote his upcoming memoir, Sonic Life. The book tour was scheduled to run from October 24 in Jersey City until November 4 in San Francisco.

Moore wrote: “It utterly bereaves me to pass on the news that I have been advised by my medical team here in the UK to cancel my upcoming USA book tour. For years I have been dealing with a longstanding health condition, though it has never seriously stopped me from touring and recording.”

Advertisement

“Regardless it’s always been an underlying issue and as I reach my mid-60s this year it has become rather, and consistently, debilitating. After a recent consultation, my doctors have strongly advised against me flying anywhere under any circumstance until they get it all sorted out,” Thurston Moore continued.

Moore went on to add that while he’ll miss being able to meet his fans, he has been “reassured” that full refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets to his US book tour.

“I’ll mostly miss being able to share with everyone who purchased tickets to exchange all manner of Sonic Youth storytelling and arcana. I’ve been reassured that refunds will be issued to every ticket holder. Fingers firmly crossed I have a chance to make it up to you when I’m cleared for travel again.”

Thurston Moore’s upcoming memoir, Sonic Life, is set for release via Doubleday books on October 24. Moore partnered with Miami’s Books & Books to launch the memoir, offering signed copies for pre-order on their website, as a way to support indie booksellers. The book was officially announced in May this year, though the Sonic Youth co-founder told NME in 2020 that he had written a book during the COVID-19 pandemic.