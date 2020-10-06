SONIK Philippines 2020: Inch Chua, Leanne & Naara and more artists to perform

SONIK Philippines’ music conference and festival has released its final lineup of performers and panelists for this year’s three-day virtual event.

The performances will be divided into country-specific showcases, alongside a global stage. Performers from the Philippines include Lourdes, Pamphleteer, Assembly Generals, Jason Dhakal, Peregrine, The Itchyworms, Leanne & Naara, Flu, Shades Of Native and Y Ara.

The Singaporean artists scheduled to perform as part of label Where Are The Fruits’ showcase are M1LDL1FE, Inch Chua, and lewloh.

Advertisement

Taiwan’s showcase will see performances from Our Shame, Non-confined Space, Inhuman, Heat Sketch, The Chairs, The WAiiT and Tokyo Chuo Line.

Other acts performing at SONIK on the global stage are Vietnam’s Tuan SS, Indonesia’s Lightcraft, Pretty Rico and Prince Husein, Italy’s Vanarin and Birthh, The Prussians from Mallorca, Australia’s Emma Volard and Paige Valentine, South Korea’s Hyangni and Malaysia’s Deepset.

Check out the complete schedule for SONIK 2020 below.

Besides the performances, SONIK will host a number of panel discussions about key issues in the music industry that range from how events companies and venues are coping with the fallout of the ongoing pandemic to Filipino hip-hop and 88rising’s expansion into the Philippines with the local offshoot Paradise Rising. There will also be a keynote speech on TikTok by the platform’s SEA Content Partnership Head, Alan Tang.

SONIK Philippines is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 17. Tickets to the conference and festival can be purchased here. Attendees can also take part in a survey to receive a 40 per cent discount on their tickets. For more information, visit the official SONIK Philippines website.

Advertisement

SONIK Philippines debuted in 2019 as a way for artists, industry representatives, and those interested in the music scene to come together to share tips and tricks. This year, the conference will feature over 60 speakers and performers.