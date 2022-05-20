Sony Music launches RCA Records Greater China with Jackson Wang and A-Lin as label’s first artists

Sony Music has launched RCA Records Greater China, bringing Jackson Wang and A-Lin on board as the label’s first artists.

The label will operate with a core team based in Shanghai, and according to a press release will develop domestic A&R and local-language artists in the region with its own roster of signees. It will be “the first in a series of labels we plan on launching in the region”, said Andrew Chan, CEO of Sony Music Greater China.

He added: “With China achieving over 30 per cent growth in recorded music revenue in 2021 and leading the Asian market, there is plenty of room for artists and music labels to grow. RCA Records Greater China will improve our ability to create quality, diverse music and products that help artists stand out and compete effectively in the attention economy.”

RCA Records Greater China will invest in artists looking to expand opportunities in the digital and Web3 realms: namely “streaming, gaming, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, NFTs, the Metaverse”, according to a press release.

RCA Records Greater China had issued Jackson Wang’s single ‘王嘉尔 Jackson Wang’ earlier this year and will help distribute the rest of the artist’s Chinese-language album. Wang has his own label Team Wang Records, and has also released and distributed music via 88rising and Warner Records. Besides K-pop group GOT7, he is also a member of the Chinese hip-hop supergroup PANTHEPACK alongside Karencici, J.Sheon and ICE.

Taiwanese pop star A-Lin signed to Sony Music in 2014 after leaving Avex Taiwan. She released new album ‘Link’ in April, and will kick off her world tour with a concert in Singapore later this month.

RCA Records Greater China will be led by Kevin Foo, who has been appointed managing director of the new label and will retain his role overseeing the operations of Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan.