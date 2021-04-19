Soojin removed from new (G)I-DLE song following her bullying controversy

(G)I-DLE’s Soojin has been cut from one of the group’s upcoming songs, following her bullying controversy.

According to South Korean news outlet Aju Business Daily, the girl group have re-recorded their upcoming song ‘Last Dance’ as a five-member group, without vocals from sixth member Soojin. The change comes after discussions between (G)I-DLE’s agency CUBE Entertainment and the community app UNIVERSE, which the song is set to be in collaboration with.

“Changes were made to the lyrics and composition of the new song, and five (G)I-DLE members have finished recording. The song will be released as a five-member band format without Soojin,” UNIVERSE said in a statement.

The platform noted in a separate statement to Dong-A Ilbo, as translated by Soompi, that its decision to re-record ‘Last Dance’ stems from to “an issue” related to Soojin that “occurred in March”. The singer has been on a hiatus since early last month after she was accused of bullying during her schooling days, although UNIVERSE did not explicitly state the controversy as the reason for her removal from the song.

“Other content, such as pictorial, making-of video and more, will centre around the five members as much as possible,” UNIVERSE added. “Lastly, the music video, which cost a lot of money and involved production staff from multiple partner companies, will be re-edited and released to minimise Soojin’s appearance.”

Both Cube Entertainment and Soojin have denied all allegations made against the singer. The label has also announced its intention to take legal action against the accusers.

Earlier this year, (G)I-DLE made their first comeback of 2021 with their fourth mini-album ‘I Burn’. The project featured the title track ‘HWAA’, which has since become their highest charting song on the Gaon Digital Chart, peaking at number four.