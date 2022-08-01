Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks Guinness World Record for largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival.

The singer kicked off proceedings at the Dorset festival as 598 festival goers busted moves under a giant disco ball to Sister Sledge‘s ‘We Are Family’.

Ellis-Bextor told The Sun: “From my own Kitchen Disco to a fully-fledged all-sequin disco extravaganza in the glorious grounds of Lulworth Castle, I am so thrilled to have played a sparkling part in helping Camp Bestival achieve the official Guinness World Records title for the Largest Disco Dance. Congratulations to all you fabulous disco Kings and Queens!”

The record was verified by Guinness World Record adjudicator Jack Brockbank and Anouk de Timary after the official count, who noted they had beaten the previous record by over 274 people.

We did it! #CampBestivalDorset now holds the official Guinness World Record for the Largest Disco Dance with 598 dancers! 🪩 💃🏻 Thank you to everyone who took part and helped us raise funds for @emctrust 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XOkf1PLxUQ — Camp Bestival (@CampBestival) July 30, 2022

Camp Bestival curator Rob da Bank added: “Camp Bestival Dorset festival goers are record breakers! We are thrilled to have broken the Guinness World Record for the Largest Disco Dance in true Camp Bestival style.

“It was amazing to see families and people of all ages come together and show off their best disco moves under the dazzling glitter ball. As well as having a huge amount of fun, we’re incredibly proud that the attempt has raised funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Huge congratulations to all dancers involved!”

It comes after Ellis-Bextor previously raised over £1million in a 24-hour charity dance marathon for Children In Need, moving non-stop for an entire day and night.

At the time, she performed karaoke to several tracks, did routines with a ribbon, sang with Tony Blackburn and changed into various sparkly costumes and animal masks.