Sorn, Bondax, NOAH and more added to We The Fest 2022 lineup

Jakarta’s We The Fest has announced a new set of additions to the lineup of its 2022 edition, with only days to go before it kicks off.
Today (September 21), the festival announced the addition of more regional and international acts to its already stacked lineup, fronted by British electronic duo Bondax and Thai K-pop soloist Sorn. Yesterday, veteran Indonesian pop-rock band NOAH were also announced as another addition to the festival.
Other new additions to the lineup include synthpop act Oom Leo Berkaraoke, metalcore outfit Avhath, and singers Radhini and Samo. In addition, the winners of the festival’s nationwide “Submit Your Music” campaign have been added to the lineup – namely Agnimaya, Astera, Axel Gulla and Prou.
We The Fest has also released its set timings in a separate Instagram post, which can be seen below.
The new additions round up the festival’s lineup, which was last updated with the addition of rappers Swae Lee and Offset, who join Jackson Wang and CL as headliners. The rest of the lineup include more international acts such as Beabadoobee, Jeremy Zucker, Oh Wonder, Pink Sweats and R3HAB, alongside a host of Indonesian artists including Pamungkas, Ardhito Pramono, Danilla, Dewa 19 (with Ello), Tulus and more. Check out the full lineup below.
We The Fest 2022 is scheduled to take place between September 23 and 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. Presale tickets for the event are still available for both Indonesian and international attendees, and can be purchased here.
We The Fest is one of the numerous upcoming music festivals slated to take place in Indonesia. Other festivals include Northblast Festival featuring emo mainstay Secondhand Serenade, Synchronize Fest featuring a slate of Indonesian artists including Oslo Ibrahim, Ardhito Pramono and Burgerkill, hip-hop and R&B themed Flavs Festival, JogjaROCKarta Festival, Berdendang Bergoyang and 88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds Jakarta festival, whose stacked lineup was recently announced.
The complete lineup for We The Fest 2022 is:
Offset
Swae Lee
CL
Jackson Wang
What So Not
Bondax
Sorn
NOAH
Bag Raiders
Beabadoobee
Oh Wonder
R3HAB
Pink Sweats
Shallou
Snakehips
Surf Mesa
Afgan
Raisa
Isyana Sarasvati
Dewa 19 ft. Ello
Lyodra
Tulus
Bilal Indrajaya
Gangga
Hondo
Pamungkas
Perunggu
Sore
The Adams
Zack Tabudlo
Laleilmanino
Maliq & D’Essentials
Vidi Aldiano
Ali
Ardhito Pramono
Basboi
Danilla
Hindia
Hursa
IDGITAF
Monkey To Millionaire
Nadin Amizah
Oslo Ibrahim
Oom Leo Berkaraoke
Avhath
Radhini
Samo
Petra Sihombing
Rendy Pandugo
SCALLER
Teddy Adhitya
Agnimaya
Astera
Axel Gulla
Prou