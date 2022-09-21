Sorn, Bondax, NOAH and more added to We The Fest 2022 lineup

Jakarta’s We The Fest has announced a new set of additions to the lineup of its 2022 edition, with only days to go before it kicks off.

Today (September 21), the festival announced the addition of more regional and international acts to its already stacked lineup, fronted by British electronic duo Bondax and Thai K-pop soloist Sorn. Yesterday, veteran Indonesian pop-rock band NOAH were also announced as another addition to the festival.

Other new additions to the lineup include synthpop act Oom Leo Berkaraoke, metalcore outfit Avhath, and singers Radhini and Samo. In addition, the winners of the festival’s nationwide “Submit Your Music” campaign have been added to the lineup – namely Agnimaya, Astera, Axel Gulla and Prou.

We The Fest has also released its set timings in a separate Instagram post, which can be seen below.

The new additions round up the festival’s lineup, which was last updated with the addition of rappers Swae Lee and Offset, who join Jackson Wang and CL as headliners. The rest of the lineup include more international acts such as Beabadoobee, Jeremy Zucker, Oh Wonder, Pink Sweats and R3HAB, alongside a host of Indonesian artists including Pamungkas, Ardhito Pramono, Danilla, Dewa 19 (with Ello), Tulus and more. Check out the full lineup below.

We The Fest 2022 is scheduled to take place between September 23 and 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. Presale tickets for the event are still available for both Indonesian and international attendees, and can be purchased here.

We The Fest is one of the numerous upcoming music festivals slated to take place in Indonesia. Other festivals include Northblast Festival featuring emo mainstay Secondhand Serenade, Synchronize Fest featuring a slate of Indonesian artists including Oslo Ibrahim, Ardhito Pramono and Burgerkill, hip-hop and R&B themed Flavs Festival, JogjaROCKarta Festival, Berdendang Bergoyang and 88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds Jakarta festival, whose stacked lineup was recently announced.

The complete lineup for We The Fest 2022 is:

Offset

Swae Lee

CL

Jackson Wang

What So Not

Bondax

Sorn

NOAH

Bag Raiders

Beabadoobee

Oh Wonder

R3HAB

Pink Sweats

Shallou

Snakehips

Surf Mesa

Afgan

Raisa

Isyana Sarasvati

Dewa 19 ft. Ello

Lyodra

Tulus

Bilal Indrajaya

Gangga

Hondo

Pamungkas

Perunggu

Sore

The Adams

Zack Tabudlo

Laleilmanino

Maliq & D’Essentials

Vidi Aldiano

Ali

Ardhito Pramono

Basboi

Danilla

Hindia

Hursa

IDGITAF

Monkey To Millionaire

Nadin Amizah

Oslo Ibrahim

Oom Leo Berkaraoke

Avhath

Radhini

Samo

Petra Sihombing

Rendy Pandugo

SCALLER

Teddy Adhitya

Agnimaya

Astera

Axel Gulla

Prou