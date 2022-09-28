SOS announce 15th anniversary concert with spacedog spacecat and (formerly Maryknoll)

Filipino indie rock quartet SOS have announced a new concert to commemorate their 15th anniversary together.

The band announced the concert through a poster uploaded onto their social media accounts. The show will take place this Saturday, October 1, at Makati bar Social House. Doors will open at 8PM, and fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat and alternative rock outfit (formerly Maryknoll) will be featured as support acts.

we turn 15 as a band this week. let's have some fun. see ya! love,

sos pic.twitter.com/WNdMdei6Uo — SOS (@sosbandforever) September 27, 2022

Tickets are priced at PHP600, and can be either reserved through the phone number featured in the poster (0966 694 6324) or purchased at the door, according to a report by Bandwagon.

Attached to the poster was a statement from the band, which conveyed that the band’s 15th anniversary falls this week, and that they “are proud to say” they have remained active until now. “We have gone through life as people and as bandmates,” the band wrote, “changing labels, releasing music, playing around Asia and the Philippines, growing up, and even changing our name.”

“We’re keeping it simple,” the statement continued, “playing music, having drinks, selling merch and hanging out.”

SOS began as She’s Only Sixteen, and released their debut self-titled EP in 2012. It was followed five years later by the band’s debut full-length release, “Whatever That Was” in 2017. In 2020, the quartet released their sophomore EP ‘The Other Side’, which featured tracks including ‘Good Company’ and ‘Broken Glass’, the latter of which spawned its own EP of remixes in 2021. The band then officially changed their name to the acronym SOS in 2022, under which they released their first Tagalog single, ‘Seryoso’.

The band are also expected to release more new music soon. In an interview with NME earlier this month, the band revealed that they are currently working on a new album, though more information has yet to be revealed.

In 2020, ‘The Other Side’ was featured as one of NME’s Asian Albums of The Year, with Aldus Santos hailing it a “mighty refreshing” “aftermath record, with songs to soundtrack your moments of reckoning, reminiscence and regret.”