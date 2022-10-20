SOS announce fundraiser gig ‘SOS DESU KA, SOS DESU NE’ in November

Filipino indie quartet SOS will be holding a fundraiser gig dubbed ‘SOS DESU KA, SOS DESU NE’ ahead of their upcoming stint at the Tokyo Beyond Festival.

The send-off showcase, co-produced by the band with The Rest Is Noise PH and GNN Productions, is happening on November 4, 7pm PHT at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City. Through the concert, the band hope to raise funds for their upcoming Japan show.

Joining them at the fundraiser show are fellow local acts Cheats, Ang Bandang Shirley, ena mori and The Itchyworms.

Early bird passes are now available in limited quantities for PHP700 and regular passes for PHP 800 via tinyurl.com/sosfundraising. Tickets will also be sold by the door for PHP900.

SOS will be making their debut performance in Japan at the Tokyo Beyond Festival on November 26 and 27. Vocalist Roberto Seña says in a statement: “We’ve never really done anything like this before and I’m just thankful to everyone helping us out. We hope to make you guys proud!”

Last month, SOS – formerly She’s Only Sixteen – went overseas to perform at the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival in Singapore. The alt-pop outfit also celebrated their 15th anniversary with a concert earlier this month with bands spacedog spacecat and (formerly Maryknoll).

In July, the four-piece band released their first-ever Tagalog single titled ‘Seryoso’, following their recent rebranding to SOS.