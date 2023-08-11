SOS preview upcoming EP with new single ‘Roses’

Filipino indie band SOS have released a new single, ‘Roses’ – listen to the track below.

Today (August 11), the band – now sizing up to becoming a quintet – released the track and its accompanying music video to signify the impending arrival of a new EP, titled ‘It Was A Moment’.

‘It Was A Moment’ will be a five-track EP and is due for release on September 29, the band have confirmed via a press statement. Per the statement, the band recorded the EP within a two-week production schedule.

While the EP’s complete tracklist has yet to be shared, you can listen to and watch the music video for ‘Roses’ below.

Frontman Roberto Seña said of ‘Roses’: “‘Roses’ is a little more intimate than most of our songs. It has a feeling of lushness that I always aim for when producing songs lately. It’s rare that we write a love song that is free from the angst and jadedness that I think we have become known for.”

Besides the new single and upcoming EP, SOS have also confirmed the addition of longtime touring keyboardist Ram Alonzo to their ranks, making them a five-piece for the first time in their careers. Alonzo has been performing live with the band since 2014.

Seña said of Alonzo’s addition: “With all the different experimentation with samples, keys and synths, we thought it was about time to add a new member. In the studio, Ram glues in all our musical ideas together because of his knowledge of music theory and vast musical taste.”

The band officially changed their name to the acronym SOS in 2022, under which they released their first Tagalog single, ‘Seryoso’.

In 2020, ‘The Other Side’ was featured as one of NME’s Asian Albums of The Year, with Aldus Santos hailing it a “mighty refreshing” “aftermath record, with songs to soundtrack your moments of reckoning, reminiscence and regret.”