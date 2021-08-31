Soulja Boy calls Kanye West a “coward” for cutting him from ‘DONDA’ without warning

Soulja Boy has hit out at Kanye West after he was left off the rapper’s new album ‘DONDA’, and has branded West a “coward”.

The 27-track album, which arrived after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events, features the likes of JAY-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and more.

Soulja Boy and Ariana Grande were also set to appear on the record, but were nowhere to be seen when the full credits for ‘DONDA’ were revealed.

Advertisement

Speaking to TMZ, Soulja Boy has shared his anger at not being notified of his removal from the album, calling Kanye a “coward” for the act.

“You know for a fact that Kanye’s not going to let nobody release his album without his permission… you know, just say you fucked up and left [me] off the album,” he said.

Adding that he wanted to explain the situation to his fans “so they not in the dark about the whole situation,” the rapper said that he wouldn’t be against collaborating with Kanye again in the future.

“As far as it comes to music man I’m always open to create like it ain’t like, ‘Oh I ain’t gonna never work with Kanye again’, you know what I’m saying?”

In the wake of the eventual release of ‘DONDA’, other collaborations on the album also caused confusion.

Advertisement

Following the release of the album at the weekend, West took to social to media to claim that Universal, the parent company for Def Jam Recordings and West’s own G.O.O.D. Music imprint, put the album out without his approval.

“Universal put my album out without my approval,” he posted on Instagram, before adding that the company allegedly “blocked” ‘Jail, Pt. 2’, his controversial new collaborative track that features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, from being on ‘DONDA’.

Reviewing ‘DONDA’, NME wrote: “While ‘DONDA’ certainly isn’t a rushed job, it could have benefitted from West spending a little less time on it and learning when to let things go. Nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time.”