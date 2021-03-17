Soulwax‘s label DEEWEE has announced a new compilation featuring Charlotte Adigéry – listen to ‘Bear With Me (And I’ll Stand Bare Before You)’ below.

The record company of David and Stephen Dewaele – aka 2manydjs – will release the 27-track ‘Foundations’ on May 7. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The record marks the first compilation from DEEWEE, their 50th release overall. According to a press release, the project boasts “a breadth of imagination, a love of hands-on artistry and the sonic craftsmanship of the Dewaele brothers”.

Previewing the forthcoming ‘Foundations’ is the aforementioned song from Belgian-Caribbean artist Adigéry, whose latest EP ‘Zandoli’ (2019) was produced by Soulwax and released via DEEWEE.

Dealing with “isolation and connection”, ‘Bear With Me…’ was written during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown by Adigéry alongside her partner Bolis Pupul.

“Bolis and I are storytellers, writing observational tales about the strange world we all inhabit,” Adigéry explained, “this song is about being confined thus confronted to the way we live. The cruel irony of having the privilege of standing still, questioning and observing my life in all safety while others are fighting for theirs.

“Bolis and I are making a time capsule, writing songs that tell the story of life in 2020. We believe 2020 has been such a cornerstone for the 21st century.”

You can see the official ‘Foundations’ artwork and its full tracklist below.

1. Charlotte Adigéry – Bear With Me (and I’ll stand bare before you) *exclusive track

2. Laima – Disco Pregnancy (Tonal + Rhythmical) ε

3. Each Other – Burn It Down

4. Bolis Pupul – Moon Theme ε

5. James Righton – Release Party *exclusive track

6. Die Verboten – Aquarius ε

7. Soulwax – Heaven Scent feat. Chloe Sevigny ε

8. EMS Synthi 100 – Movement 6 ε

9. Soulwax – Conditions of a Shared Belief

10. Soulwax – Close to Paradise

11. Asa Moto – Kifesh ε

12. Laila – The Other Me (DEEWEEDUB) ε

13. Asa Moto – Wanowan Efem ε

14. Charlotte Adigéry – Paténipat ε

15. Klanken – Drie

16. Phillipi – 9000 ε

17. Movulango – Leave *exclusive track

18. Laima – Home ε

19. Emmanuelle – Italove

20. Sworn Virgins – Take Your Lady ε

21. Phillipi & Rodrigo – Paciencia ε

22. Extra Credit – Drive Me ε

23. Bolis Pupul – Wéi? ε

24. Soulwax – Essential Eleven

25. Sworn Virgins – Fifty Dollar Bills ε

26. Phillipi & Rodrigo – Retrogrado

27. Future Sound Of Antwerp – Tom Cruise, Scientologist

Last year, Soulwax released a six-song project called ‘EMS Synthi 100 – DEEWEE Sessions Vol.01’.