aespa to perform at Thailand’s Sound Check Festival this March

K-Pop group aespa are coming to Thailand, where they will perform at the Sound Check Festival in March.

Sound Check Festival organisers CM Live announced the first two groups off their lineup yesterday (February 20), confirming that aespa will be joined by boy group BtoB. The festival is slated to happen on March 25 at the Thunder Dome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani.

Prior to the announcement, CM Live released a poster hinting at other artists on the festival line-up. Fans have speculated that EVERGLOW, Kard, and AKMU are the next acts to be announced. The organisers also teased that more acts will be joining the lineup on top of the ones initially listed. As of press time, ticketing details have yet to be released.

This is not the first time CM Live has staged a K-Pop centred event. Sound Check Festival follows Seen Festival 2023, which was staged in Kuala Lumpur last January at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. NCT Dream, Alice, KARD, and WayV were the concert’s featured acts.

In other news, ITZY will also be performing in the same location this April as part of the Southeast Asian leg of their ‘ITZY: FIRST WORLD TOUR.’ Tickets are available via LiveNation. Other K-pop acts performing at the Thunder Dome include B.I., whose stop in Bangkok is part of his ‘L.O.L: The Hidden Stage’ Asia tour. Tickets are available here.