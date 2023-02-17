SoundCircus Weekender announces lineup for 2023 event featuring The SIGIT and Noh Salleh

Malaysian automotive culture convention Art of Speed has announced the lineup for their standalone SoundCircus Weekender event this March.

The two-day festival is set to be held at the REXKL Arts & Culture Hub this March 4 and 5, and will feature the likes of Indonesian rockers The SIGIT, Hujan frontman Noh Salleh, grunge veterans Flop Poppy and Grey Sky Morning alongside rapper Yonny Boii, rock supergroup Jemson, hardcore provocateurs Naratu and more. The March 5 date will also feature a battle of the bands.

Tickets for the festival are now available via Qtic at MYR238 for a two-day pass. Group purchase bundles are available at MYR178 per ticket for a group of six and at MYR158 per ticket for a group of eight.

The convention held their inaugural SoundCircus festival on July 2 and 3 last year in conjunction with the main convention itself at MAEPS Serdang in Sepang, Selangor. The festival featured the likes of Hujan, Akeem Jahat, Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Iqbal M, Jemson, The Times, Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang and more throughout the two-day event, which also boasted an indoor and outdoor stage.

The SIGIT most recently released their NFT single ‘Hateful Mind’ in February last year. The band previously shared that they still intend to release the single “conventional way” on streaming platforms, cassette tapes and on vinyl, but have not uploaded the track as of the time of writing. It was also their first release since the July 2020 single ‘Another Day’.

Noh Salleh’s band Hujan are set to perform in Singapore this March 18 as part of LAMC Productions’ Singapore Rockfest 2023 series of concerts. The group will play at The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa this March 18 in their first concert since the four special themed concerts to celebrate their 16th anniversary last year.

The lineup for SoundCircus Weekender is:

Saturday, March 4

The SIGIT

Sweetass

Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang

Noh Salleh & Resto Iboe Bands

Jemson

Naratu

Mooner

Grey Sky Morning

Luca Sikta

Yonny Boii

KMY KMO

Asyrafnsir

Sunday, March 5

Bunkface

Iqbal M

A.C.A.B.

Republic of Brickfields

Margasatwa

Flop Poppy

The Impatient Sisters