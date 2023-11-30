Soundgarden’s dispute with Chris Cornell’s estate is still ongoing

Soundgarden‘s Matt Cameron has revealed that the band’s dispute with Chris Cornell‘s estate is still ongoing.

Earlier this year, the band and the late frontman’s widow Vicky shared that they had settled their long-standing legal dispute and would be release the band’s final recordings. They released a joint statement that said they had “reached an amicable out-of-court resolution”.

It added: “The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.”

While appearing as a guest on The Vinyl Guide podcast, Cameron, Soundgarden’s drummer, revealed that the band are still dealing with Cornell’s estate and that the chances of the band releasing the final songs with him on them are slim.

“We’re still in the middle of a dispute with the estate,” he said. “Everything is on hold right now. As of right now, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen next year. Hopefully soon. I’m not giving up hope.”

According to Louder Sound, at the center of the legal battle are handful of unreleased songs which Cornell’s widow has claimed that they were not explicitly written with Soundgarden in mind. The band rebuttled saying that the majority of the material being withheld stemmed from group writing and recording sessions as long ago as 2015.

Chris Cornell died by suicide on May 18, 2017. He was 52 years old.

The joint statement shared by both parties earlier this year also read: “The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honour and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history – as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time.”

Last year, fresh tributes were paid to Cornell by Soundgarden, Rage Against The Machine and the late frontman’s wife Vicky to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

“Chris, five years we have missed you, you have love, you have peace, you have eternity. Love and peace for all of Soundgarden’s brothers and sisters,” the band wrote.

Vicky Cornell confirmed last year that the Cornell estate is planning on releasing a second volume of covers that Chris had recorded before his death.

According to his widow, the upcoming collection was mastered by the late singer, but not sequenced. A release date is yet to be announced.