Thirty Seconds To Mars, Lauv, Kodaline and more announced for Soundrenaline festival in Indonesia this September

Indonesia’s Soundrenaline Festival has announced its latest entertainment line-up for this September’s event, led by Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Announced today (June 28), the festival took to social media to announce its latest curation of acts, which also include Lauv, Kodaline, The Devil Wears Prada, Turnover and Explosions In The Sky among international performers confirmed so far.

Regional and local performers announced in Soundrenaline’s line-up include Andra & The Backbone, Endah N Rhesa, The Cash, The Overtunes, Adhitia Sofyah, The Panturas, Avhath, Heals, Summerlane and Amigdala.

Advertisement

More acts are schedule to be announced in the lead-up to the festival this September.

Check out the current line-up below.

Soundrenaline 2023 is set to take place on September 2 and 3 at the Carnaval Ancol Jakarta space in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tickets are on sale now via Tokopedia, and can be purchased here.

The current line-up for Soundrenaline Jakarta 2023 is:

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Lauv

Kodaline

The Devil Wears Prada

Turnover

Explosions In The Sky

Andra & The Backbone

Endah N Rhesa

The Cash

The Overtunes

Adhitia Sofyah

The Panturas

Avhath

Heals

Summerlane

Amigdala

Last year’s Soundrenaline festival took place on November 26 and 27, and featured the likes of Weezer, Neck Deep, Plain White T’s, FKJ, Hollow Coves, Secondhand Serenade, Isyana Sarasvati, The SIGIT and more.