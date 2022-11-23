Soundrenaline organiser claims The Ataris cancelled festival performance over “internal problems” and not visa issues

Last week, American punk rock band The Ataris announced that they would not be able to perform at Indonesia’s Soundrenaline festival this weekend over visa and logistical issues – a claim that has since been refuted by Soundrenaline organisers.

In a statement to Detik, Ravel Entertainment CEO Ravel Junardy responded to the band’s claim saying: “It’s quite unfortunate that The Ataris are not appearing on the grounds that their visa and travel logistics were constrained. As a promoter, I have certainly worked as hard as possible for the smooth running of the Soundrenaline 2022 festival, including fulfilling all riders for the line-up both from local and abroad to the visa arrangement.”

He continued: “For The Ataris, I can say that their visas have been issued and all their logistical needs have been met, including fees that we have also paid off.” He then alleged that the band’s agents had relayed to him that the band had cancelled their appearance due to “internal problems within the band itself.”

Advertisement

In a statement released on their Instagram, the band wrote of the cancellation: “We tried very hard to make things work in time but unfortunately it just didn’t work out.”

In a new statement to NME, a representative for the band clarified: “The band already made a statement on their page in regards to the cancellation. It was no fault of the promoters or The Ataris. They experienced some logistical complications in regards to travelling overseas and regrettably were forced to cancel their appearance. They look forward to coming back in the future.”

Soundrenaline 2022 is set to take place November 26 and 27 at the Allianz Ecopark Ancol. This year’s edition, which serves as the festival’s first live edition in three years, carries the tagline ‘Comeback: Live and Louder’ and will see the festival returning to Jakarta for the second time, with Bali serving as its previous venue from 2015 to 2019.

Weezer, Neck Deep, and Plain White T as well as local acts Barasuara, Burgerkill, DeadSquad, Stars and Rabbit and Isyana Sarasvati are among the many acts set to perform at the festival.