Soundtrack announced for new Amy Winehouse ‘Back To Black’ movie – including original song by Nick Cave

The soundtrack has been announced for the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, with it including an original new song by Nick Cave.

The film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and is set to be released in cinemas on April 12. It will follow the life and career of the iconic London singer, with the title role being taken on by Marisa Abela.

Now, details of the official soundtrack to the movie have been shared – featuring songs by the singer herself, as well as tracks by other iconic artists.

Titled ‘Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture’, the compilation album is set for release on May 17 via UMR/Island Records, and features three original recordings from Winehouse’s highly influential debut, ‘Frank’ and three songs from her multi-award-winning LP ‘Back To Black.

It also includes a new original track called ‘Song for Amy’, which is sung by Nick Cave.

Cave, along with longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, composed and recorded the film’s score.

A further 5 songs are included on the album, recorded by artists whom Amy Winehouse saw as an inspiration. These include tracks by The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan.

“The film, and the music on this soundtrack, focusses on Amy Winehouse’s extraordinary genius, her unrivalled creativity and the raw honesty that infused everything she did,” reads a press release. “A truly phenomenal writer and performer, Amy was and remains a once in a generation talent.”

‘Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture’ will be available on 140g black vinyl, limited edition peach-coloured vinyl (D2C exclusive), double vinyl, single CD and double CD formats. Vinyl editions come with a printed inner sleeve, which features a personal note from the film’s director.

The 2LP and 2CD formats will feature behind-the-scenes black and white photographs captured by Taylor-Johnson on set during the making of the film. All physical formats will be released globally on May 17. Visit here to pre-order.

The ‘Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture’ tracklists are:

1CD, 1LP and eAlbum

LP1 – Side A

Amy Winehouse – ‘What Is It About Men’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Stronger Than Me’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Know You Now’

The Shangri-Las – ‘Leader Of The Pack’

Billie Holiday – ‘All Of Me’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Back To Black’

LP1 – Side B

Minnie Riperton – ‘Les Fleurs’

Dinah Washington – ‘Mad About The Boy’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Love Is A Losing Game’

Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – ‘Embraceable You’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Tears Dry on Their Own’

Nick Cave – ‘Song For Amy’

2CD, 2LP and eAlbum Deluxe

LP1 – Side A

Thelonious Monk – ‘Straight, No Chaser’

Amy Winehouse – ‘What Is It About Men’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Stronger Than Me’

Amy Winehouse – ‘I Heard Love Is Blind’

The Specials – ‘Ghost Town’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Know You Now’

Little Anthony & The Imperials – ‘I’m On The Outside (Looking In)’

LP1 – Side B

The Shangri-Las – ‘Leader Of The Pack’

Billie Holiday – ‘All Of Me’

The Shangri-Las – ‘Dressed In Black’

Donny Hathaway – ‘I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know’

The Libertines – ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Fuck Me Pumps’

LP2 – Side C

Tony Bennett – ‘Body & Soul’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Back To Black’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Valerie (Live Lounge version)’

Minnie Riperton – ‘Les Fleurs’

Willie Nelson – ‘That’s Life’

Dinah Washington – ‘Mad About The Boy’

Amy Winehouse – ‘(There Is) No Greater Love’

LP2 – Side D

Amy Winehouse – ‘Me & Mr Jones’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Love Is A Losing Game’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Rehab’

Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – ‘Embraceable You’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’

Nick Cave – ‘Song For Amy’

The trailer for Back To Black arrived back in January, and the film has been approved by Winehouse’s estate.

Recently, Mark Ronson – a close friend and producer for the late singer – opened up about his thoughts on the film, admitting that he had read its script.

“The only thing I know about the film is I know Sam quite well, and I read the script and I feel what it did really nicely was… I was reminded of [Winehouse’s] humour and it really caught that well,” he said. “I think she just had this whip-smart razor sense of humour which is one of her many gifts and they got that very nice in the film. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

Yesterday (March 19), it was announced that NME Screens is back and will be showing an exclusive advanced screening of Back to Black at Everyman King’s Cross in London on Tuesday, April 9. Visit here for more information, including details on how to get tickets.