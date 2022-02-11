Soundwave and Teza Sumendra share steamy new single, ‘F’

Indonesian electro duo Soundwave have released their latest single, ‘F’, featuring singer-songwriter Teza Sumendra.

The track – and its accompanying music video – was released onto streaming platforms on Friday (February 11), in time for Valentine’s Day.

The seductive track features vocalist Rinni Wulandari and singer Teza Sumendra singing about physical intimacy over an electro-house beat produced by Jevin Julian.

Watch the music video for ‘F’ below.

The release of ‘F’ follows ‘Sing And Dance With Me’, which the duo dropped in January. Both songs will feature on Soundwave’s upcoming album ‘RE/SET’, which is due to release in the third quarter of 2022, per a press release.

The album will also feature previously released singles, ‘Liberty’, ‘Automatic Restart’ and ‘Hit Machine’.

Soundwave debuted with the single ‘Salah’ in 2016 and released their first EP, ‘Peace’, in 2017. In 2020, the duo released a cover of the Dewa 19 song, ‘Kamulah Satu Satunya’.

‘F’ is Teza Sumendra’s first release of the year. He most recently featured on Indonesian house producer Bleu Clair’s ‘Hyperspace’ in late November. Prior to ‘Hyperspace’, Sumendra released two singles – ‘Rekreasi’ in January 2021 and ‘Forever’ in July.

Both tracks formed a suspenseful two-part music video series in which a woman wakes up to find that her live-in partner might be an impostor.