Soundwave share ‘Real Love’, a song inspired by their own romance

Indonesian dance duo Soundwave have released ‘Real Love’, a song about the real-life romance that led to their marriage.

Soundwave – composed of vocalist Rinni Wulandari and producer Jevin Julian – released the single on March 10 on major streaming platforms following the release of their steamy Valentine’s Day single ‘F’ featuring Teza Sumendra.

“No one can love me like you do / It’s true / Real love / This is what real love made me do,” Wulandari sings over soaring synths. Listen to Soundwave’s ‘Real Love’ below.

According to a press statement, the song was inspired by the duo’s romantic relationship leading up to their marriage. “We fill each other, healing old wounds, making ourselves better,” Wulandari explains, with Julian adding, “We too finally found real love in this relationship and decided to get married.”

The duo also announced that the single will be a part of their upcoming album ‘RE/SET’, which is due to be released sometime in the third quarter of 2022. The album will also include ‘F’ and their previously released singles ‘Sing And Dance With Me’, ‘Liberty’, ‘Automatic Restart’ and ‘Hit Machine’. Soundwave will be releasing each of the album’s tracks individually as singles leading up to the release of album itself.

Soundwave went on a musical hiatus following the release of their 2017 EP ‘Peace’ to focus on their marriage and their solo projects. The duo first met on the music talent show The Remix in 2015, dropping their first single ‘Salah’ in 2016 before releasing their aforementioned EP.

In 2020, Soundwave also released a cover of Dewa 19’s ‘Kamulah Satu Satunya’.

Wulandari also shared her fourth solo album, ‘Skins’, in 2021. The former Indonesian Idol winner collaborated with rapper Willy Winarko on the track ‘Underrated’.