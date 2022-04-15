Soundwave share vibrant new single, ‘Silver & Gold’

Indonesian electronic duo Soundwave have released a new single titled ‘Silver & Gold’.

The track was released onto streaming platforms on Thursday (April 14). The track blends elements of electronic music reminiscent of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice’s famed TNGHT project with horns, marching band percussion and verses from vocalist Wulandari.

Listen to ‘Silver & Gold’ below.

‘Silver & Gold’ serves as the Indonesian duo’s fourth release of the year following ‘Sing and Dance with Me’ in January, February’s ‘F’ featuring Teza Sumendra and ‘Real Love’ in March.

All four songs will feature on Soundwave’s upcoming album ‘RE/SET’, which is due to be released sometime in the third quarter of 2022. The album – which has yet to receive a confirmed release date – will also include previously released singles ‘Liberty’, ‘Automatic Restart’ and ‘Hit Machine’.

Soundwave will be releasing each of the album’s tracks individually as singles leading up to the release of album itself.

Soundwave went on a musical hiatus following the release of their 2017 EP ‘Peace’ to focus on their marriage and their solo projects. The duo first met on the music talent show The Remix in 2015, dropping their first single ‘Salah’ in 2016 before releasing their aforementioned EP.