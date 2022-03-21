Source Music confirms new girl group with Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won will debut in May

HYBE Labels subsidiary Source Music has confirmed that its upcoming girl group, which includes former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won, are set to debut in May.

Today (March 21), the agency confirmed to News1 that their next K-pop act are preparing to debut in May. The news comes just a week after Source Music confirmed that it had signed ex-IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won as members of its upcoming girl group.

“The first girl group created under HYBE with Kim Chae-won and Miyawaki Sakura is preparing with an aim to debut in May,” said the agency, as translated by Soompi. “Their debut schedule will be announced once it is confirmed.” Source Music has yet to provide details on the upcoming group, including the act’s name and other members.

Miyawaki and Kim previously took to their personal Instagram accounts to address their move to the label and their upcoming activities. The former had shared that she was “working hard” in a good environment. “Please show a lot of interest and support for our future activities,” she added.

The as-yet-unnamed act will mark Source Music’s first new K-pop group since it was acquired by HYBE, as well as since the disbandment of GFRIEND last May. They are set to become the second active girl group under HYBE, after fromis_9 transferred to Pledis Entertainment last August.

Both Miyawaki and Kim joined Korean-Japanese project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018 after appearing on Mnet’s survival reality series Produce 48. The former had also been a member of Japanese idol group HKT48 since 2011. IZ*ONE disbanded last April following the expiration of their contracts, and Miyawaki left HKT48 shortly after.