South African rapper AKA was assassinated, say police

The Cape Town-born artist – real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes – was fatally shot outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban last Friday night (February 10), according to BBC News.

KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the gunman had approached the 35-year-old from behind before shooting him at close range in the side of the head.

According to Mkhwanazi, a second gunman then began firing to deter onlookers from responding to the “hit”. One of these rounds killed celebrity chef Tibz Motsoane, a friend of AKA’s.

Evidence gathered so far has led police to believe AKA was assassinated.

Officers have said they know the identities of the “two shooters” involved. They are still checking the identities of all of the individuals who were present at the scene on the night in question. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are using the suspects’ data to piece together their communication and movements in the run-up to the killings as they continue with their attempts to establish exactly what happened.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Police Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: “We know that the aim was to first kill AKA, and the second suspect could have killed any other [person] because they fired a couple of shots – so anybody who was on the way could have been hit.”

Tony Forbes, AKA’s father, has asked people to stop speculating online about the circumstances of his son’s death. He said the family is focusing on giving the late rapper “a dignified send-off”.

AKA is due to be buried this Saturday (February 18) following a public memorial service at The Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg tomorrow (February 17). You’ll be able to live-stream the ceremony here.