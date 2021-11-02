South Korea is getting a new arena dedicated to K-pop

South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM is building the first major arena in Seoul dedicated to K-pop.

READ MORE: SM Entertainment moves closer to being acquired by CJ ENM

The project, named CJ LiveCity Arena, is being spearheaded by the entertainment giant’s subsidiary CJ LiveCity. The company held a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday ( October 27) to mark the start of the building’s construction phase. The arena is slated to open its doors in 2024.

The arena is designed to accommodate 20,000 indoor attendees, with the capacity to extend to another 40,000 outdoors, per Variety. It will be equipped with “the most powerful live performance infrastructure in the world”, including stage facilities, sound and lighting systems, per a press release.

Advertisement

Apart from the showcase area, it will have a dedicated rehearsal space to maximize the quality of stage production and performance. It is also fitted to enable set up and deconstruction of large-scale concerts in just one day.

During the ceremony, CJ ENM also shared their vision to turn the arena into “Live K-Content Experience Districts”, BusinessWire reported, with the aim of becoming the destination for the 100million fans worldwide.

The site will utilize Korea’s IP for music, films, TV series and entertainment shows to showcase the “Spatial experience of K-Content both online and offline”. Features of the CJ LiveCity Arena will include content-experience facilities, which will house a ‘global content business town’ composed of cultural content companies and landmark facilities. Retail shops, accommodation and waterfront gardens will be mounted as well.

Meanwhile, its digital space called the “Virtual LiveCity” will displace the area through Metaverse – a first in the world. This enables a fully immersive experience, where the audience can interact and communicate with each other in real time as well as enjoy a content experience beyond time and space constraints.