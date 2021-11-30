South Korea is launching a metaverse-based world for ‘Hallyu’ fans

The South Korean government has launched a metaverse-based online exhibition hall dedicated to the Hallyu wave.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Korea World is a metaverse (simply put, a persistent online 3D world) that will feature an exhibit hall with articles and videos created by foreigners who are interested in the Hallyu wave, also known as the Korean wave. It was launched by the Korean Culture And Information Service (KOCIS) earlier today (November 30).

“We expect various Hallyu-related content created from a foreign perspective to be re-proliferated,” shared Park Jung-youl, director of the KOCIS. “We’ll continue to make efforts to diversify the content in order to meet fresh demands.”

Advertisement

Representatives from the Ministry Of Culture, Sports And Tourism and KOCIS added that visitors will be able to interact with other users through avatars. In addition, Korea World will also be holding a special event where visitors can try on hanbok and other elements of traditional Korean attire.

According to the official Korea World website, the exhibit hall is “the first space revealed” in the new online world. “[It] is a gallery modeled after the appearance of a octagonal pavilion, and exhibits novel and diverse Hallyu contents from a foreigner’s perspective.” Korea World can be accessed here.

In related news, Squid Game has taken home its first time at a major US award at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The ceremony, organised by the New York City-based Independent Filmmaker Project, saw Squid Game win the trophy for Breakthrough Series – Long Format, which was accepted by creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“When I wrote this script 12 years ago in 2009 I did my best but no one liked it – they said it was too violent, absurd, weird,” Hwang said onstage while accepting the trophy, per Deadline. “It took less than 12 days [after release] to become the Number One show on the planet.