South Korean indie band ADOY returns with comeback EP, ‘Her’

South Korean indie pop outfit ADOY marked their return with the release of their newest EP titled ‘Her’.

The record arrived on Sunday (August 15) on all major streaming sites. Comprising six tracks, it features previously-released single ‘Baby’ as well as brand new songs ‘Simply’, ‘Antihero’, ‘Saint’, ‘NY’ and the instrumental track ‘Up’.

Listen to the full EP here:

The Seoul-based outfit also released a music video for the first track ‘Simply’, where a lady is seen dancing in a room, seemingly submerged in water.

Watch the music video of ‘Simply’ below:

‘Her’ is the South Korean quartet’s follow-up to their 2019 full-length album ‘Vivid’.

ADOY – composed of Juhwan (vocals/guitar), Zee (synths), Jung Da-young (bass/vocals) and Park Geun-chang (drums) – was formed in 2016. They officially made their debut in 2017, releasing their first-ever EP, ‘CATNIP’. They released their second EP ‘LOVE’ the following year, which earned them local and international attention.

Meanwhile, the indie band is set to perform a live music showcase with fellow South Korean act, the R&B duo dosii. Happening on August 21, it will be held at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Itaewon, Seoul.

They have also roped in up-and-coming soloist roon as the opening artist for the event, which will implement a designated seating system to maintain social distancing.